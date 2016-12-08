FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 8, 2016 / 2:02 PM / 8 months ago

No talk of tapering bond-buying programme - ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi dismissed the idea on Thursday that changes in the bank's asset-purchasing programme meant it was easing off, or tapering the programme.

"There is no question about tapering," he told a news conference after an ECB meeting. "Tapering was not discussed today."

The ECB earlier said it was extending its bond-buying plan to December 2017, but lowering the monthly amount bought to 60 billion euros ($64 billion) from 80 billion.

Draghi said the purpose was to show a sustained presence in the market.

Markets are highly sensitive to talk of tapering the programme because of the implication of less liquidity in the financial system. (Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Louise Ireland)

