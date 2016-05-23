ECB policy mainly having positive impact on banks - Villeroy

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's monetary stimulus has had a mainly positive impact on euro zone banks' profitability and balance sheets, ECB governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.

Higher lending volumes have helped offset the impact of low interest rates squeezing net banking margins, Villeroy said at a news conference. Meanwhile, lower rates have also improved borrowers credit profiles, lowering banks' cost of risk.

"I would like to point out that the Eurosystem's monetary policy overall had a positive impact on euro zone banks' profitability and solvency in 2015," Villeroy said. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Leigh Thomas, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)