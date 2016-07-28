ECB's Villeroy not worried about bank stress tests, magazine says

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - The French bank system is "extremely solid", French central bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told the German weekly WirtschaftsWoche on Thursday, adding that he was not concerned about the results of a bank stress test to be published on Friday.

Villeroy, who sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council, also said he was not worried that the problems of Italy's banks would spill over to France but that he hoped for a quick resolution and in cooperation with the ECB. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King)