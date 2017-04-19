FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
ECB shouldn't withdraw stimulus until recovery strengthens-France's Villeroy
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2017 / 5:34 PM / 4 months ago

ECB shouldn't withdraw stimulus until recovery strengthens-France's Villeroy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should not reduce its economic stimulus yet, the chief of France's central bank said on Wednesday, calling for "pragmatism" in deciding which measures to phase out last.

"It is clear that the current macroeconomic environment does not call for a recalibration," ECB rate setter Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in New York.

"Our current monetary policy stance remains fully appropriate ... and should not be adjusted before we see more concrete signs that inflation can be sustained at levels closer to our target."

He added: "Among our combination of various instruments, we should withdraw last the measures that are most needed to secure a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation consistent with our target. We will continue to assess the situation with great pragmatism." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.