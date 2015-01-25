Bundesbank's Weidmann: It's in interests of Greek govt to do reforms

BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Sunday Greece would continue to need aid and would only get this by sticking to its agreements, adding that he hoped the new government would not make promises the country could not afford.

“I believe it’s also in the interest of the Greek government to do what is necessary to tackle the structural problems there,” he said in an interview with German public broadcaster ARD.

“I hope the new government won’t call into question what is expected and what has already been achieved,” he said.

Greece’s leftwing Syriza looked set for a comfortable victory over the ruling conservatives, an exit poll showed, with a chance of winning a full majority to face down international creditors and roll back years of painful austerity measures. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)