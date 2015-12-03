FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Weidmann: policy easing was unnecessary
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Weidmann: policy easing was unnecessary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Monetary easing unveiled by the European Central Bank on Thursday was unnecessary as new forecasts by the bank’s staff did not raise fresh concerns, ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

Weidmann, who is the president of Germany’s Bundesbank, said the fresh data confirmed his views that the sharp decline in energy prices supported the euro zone’s economic recovery and sluggish inflation is in great part due to the low oil price.

The ECB cut its deposit rate on Thursday and extended its asset buys but held back some fire, disappointing markets that expected even more stimulus. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.