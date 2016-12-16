FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financial Services and Real Estate
December 16, 2016

ECB policy largely powerless in reviving growth: Germany's Weidmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Monetary policy is largely powerless in reviving euro zone growth and the responsibly lies with governments, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Friday, warning against overburdening central banks.

Weidmann, a long-time critic of European Central Bank's unprecedented stimulus, also said that giving central banks too many responsibilities, such as over banking supervision and financial stability, could create tensions between conflicting objectives.

Weidmann, who sits on the ECB's rate-setting Governing Council, has for years opposed the bank's bond buying programme, known as quantitative easing, and voted last week against expanding it to 2.3 trillion euros. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
