Weidmann fears ECB bond-buying will take pressure of Italy, France
#Market News
January 23, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Weidmann fears ECB bond-buying will take pressure of Italy, France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Jens Weidmann, the head of Germany’s central bank, said in an interview released on Friday the ECB’s bond-buying programme would take the pressure of euro zone countries such as Italy and France - which he named - to continue their economic reforms.

“It’s clear that the (bond) buying will reduce the pressure - on countries such as Italy and France,” Weidmann, who is also a member of the ECB’s Governing Council, told Bild newspaper in an interview to be published on Saturday.

“But it would be dangerous not to continue down the reform path that has already started,” he added.

Weidmann also said he did not see a deflation threat in the euro zone: “The danger of deflation, a dangerous downward spiral of falling prices and wages, is very small.” He added lower energy prices were helpful: “They’re good because they give relief for companies and consumers worth billions of euros.”

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
