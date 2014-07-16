FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Weidmann says euro zone debt crisis could flare up again
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Weidmann says euro zone debt crisis could flare up again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - The euro zone debt crisis could flare up again quickly if governments do not use time the European Central Bank has bought them to reform their economies and consolidate their budgets, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said.

“Monetary policy has bought the governments time to implement structural reforms and consolidate budgets - partly by stretching its mandate,” he told Germany’s Die Welt newspaper in an interview released on Wednesday.

“If this time is not used, the debt crisis could flare up again quickly,” added Weidmann, whose role as president of Germany’s Bundesbank gives him a seat on the ECB’s policymaking Governing Council. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.