ECB's Mersch - Portugal bond an enormous success
May 7, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Mersch - Portugal bond an enormous success

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 7 (Reuters) - Portugal’s preparations to issue a new benchmark 10-year bond are an “enormous success”, European Central Bank policymaker Yves Mersch said on Tuesday.

Mersch said Portugal “this morning had an enormous success in the capital markets after having very strong measures implemented back home the markets rewarded it.”

“This will in the end also benefit the Portuguese banking system,” Mersch, a member of the ECB’s Executive Board, its core policymaking group, added in a panel discussion in Brussels.

Investors flocked to buy Portugal’s first 10-year bond in more than two years on Tuesday, putting the country on course to exit its bailout on time and qualify for an ECB debt support programme. (Reporting by Martin Santa and Sakari Suoninen, writing by Paul Carrel)

