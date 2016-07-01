FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Europe needs Brexit roadmap urgently, says ECB chief economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Europe urgently needs a "roadmap" on Britain's plans to leave the European Union, the European Central Bank's chief economist Peter Praet said on Friday.

Praet said it was vital to bring some clarity to the political and economic uncertainty created by the vote and that an "orderly process" was laid out for Brexit negotiations.

"It is very important that we get very quickly a roadmap," Praet said at an FT event, adding that Brexit was "a new shock."

Reporting by Marc Jones and David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
