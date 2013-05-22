FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Praet calls for caution on bank deleveraging
#Financials
May 22, 2013

ECB's Praet calls for caution on bank deleveraging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must be careful that deleveraging by euro zone banks does not affect the economy such that inflation drops too low, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Wednesday.

“We have to be very attentive that the balance sheet adjustment doesn’t lead to macro conditions that will put pressure on the downside of price stability,” Praet, who is in charge of the economics portfolio on the ECB’s six-member executive board, told a conference in Washington.

