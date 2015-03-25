FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-ECB's Praet urges verbal discipline on Greece crisis
March 25, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-ECB's Praet urges verbal discipline on Greece crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds first name and title of policymaker)

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - A top European Central Bank policymaker urged politicians and monetary authorities to show “verbal discipline” on Greece on Wednesday and said the euro zone was suffering from a lack of crisis management tools.

“I think the euro area pays a high price for the incompleteness of the monetary union... It is basically having a lack of crisis preparation,” ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said the London City Week financial conference.

“The problem is that we are still in a crisis environment.”

Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by John Geddie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
