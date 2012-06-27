ECB's Praet says rates can fall below 1 pct - paper

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - There is no doctrine that interest rates cannot fall below 1.0 percent, European Central Bank policymaker Peter Praet told Financial Times Deutschland according to a preview of an interview to be published on Thursday.

“They (rate cuts) are justified if they contribute to guaranteeing price stability in the medium term,” said Praet, who holds the ECB’s powerful economics portfolio and proposes what monetary policy action the Governing Council takes when it meets.

The Governing Council holds its next meeting next week. A Reuters poll published on Wednesday showed a majority of economists surveyed expect the ECB to cut rates.