ECB's Praet cheered by signs economy stabilising
February 27, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 6 years

ECB's Praet cheered by signs economy stabilising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - There are signs of stabilisation in the euro zone economy that give the European Central Bank confidence about the future, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Monday.

The ECB has delivered on its mandate of securing price stability, Praet said, but he added that “looking ahead we have to ensure that this will remain so.”

“Risks that monetary policy may be overburdened in the future need to be counteracted,” he said in a speech to a conservative think tank in Berlin. (Reporting by Brian Rohan)

