FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Praet: bold cenbank actions risk slowing bank restructures
Sections
Featured
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2013 / 12:39 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Praet: bold cenbank actions risk slowing bank restructures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Commercial banks would have less reason to get back into shape were the European Central Bank to engage in too much monetary policy easing, ECB Executive Board Peter Praet said on Monday.

Speaking at a conference in Brussels, Praet said the ECB had been able to counter the risk of disorderly deleveraging, but he warned against the central bank going too far.

“Bold monetary policy measures may be effective in the short run, but they also bear the risk of reducing incentives for banks to restructure balance sheets,” Praet said in the text of the speech, posted on the ECB’s Internet site.

“We are aware of these risks,” he added.

Central banks should not stoke higher inflation during the deleveraging process, Praet also said, and added this would undermine central bank credibility and reform drives in the longer term.

(For the text of the speech, click on:

here)

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.