FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OFFICIAL CORRECTION-ECB likely to revise up economic growth forecasts - Praet
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

OFFICIAL CORRECTION-ECB likely to revise up economic growth forecasts - Praet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Official correction following amended quote published by Trends)

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is likely to revise up its forecasts for economic growth of the euro zone with a number of countries benefiting from structural reforms, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet told Belgium’s Trends magazine.

Praet said in excerpts of the interview published on Trends’ website on Wednesday that structural reforms were beginning to bear fruit in a number of countries.

“Spain is growing again; and also in Portugal and in Ireland the situation is improving. In countries with little reform - France and Italy - you see worse results. But we are finalising our new growth forecasts and they should be better.” (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.