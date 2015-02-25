OFFICIAL CORRECTION-ECB likely to revise up economic growth forecasts - Praet

(Official correction following amended quote published by Trends)

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is likely to revise up its forecasts for economic growth of the euro zone with a number of countries benefiting from structural reforms, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet told Belgium’s Trends magazine.

Praet said in excerpts of the interview published on Trends’ website on Wednesday that structural reforms were beginning to bear fruit in a number of countries.

“Spain is growing again; and also in Portugal and in Ireland the situation is improving. In countries with little reform - France and Italy - you see worse results. But we are finalising our new growth forecasts and they should be better.” (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Andrew Roche)