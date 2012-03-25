FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Praet sees no inflation problem, but ECB vigilant
March 25, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 6 years

ECB's Praet sees no inflation problem, but ECB vigilant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - Higher oil and energy prices are pushing inflation higher for now, but there is no general problem with price pressure and inflation will ease again in 2013, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet told a German newspaper.

“Long-term inflation expectations are stable at under 2 percent, in line with our vision of price stability ... but we are following developments very carefully,” Praet told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Asked about a spike in property prices in Germany, Praet said: “We can look back on a period of very low and in some cases negative price developments in Germany. We will monitor the situation in certain parts of Germany very closely.” (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Mark Potter)

