ECB's Praet warns of deflationary environment
#Credit Markets
November 22, 2013 / 9:23 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Praet warns of deflationary environment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The financial crisis has saddled the euro zone with a debt burden unique in Europe’s post-war history because it has created a more deflationary environment, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Friday.

“This is a very different context for the correction of expectations (about income), which is more of a debt overhang,” Praet, who is in charge of the ECB’s economics portfolio, told a conference at the Bank of France

“It has more signs of a balance-sheet recession, which is a priori more of a deflationary environment than what we had in the 1960s,” he added. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Brian Love)

