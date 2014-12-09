FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Praet says would have cut interest rates at last meeting if possible
December 9, 2014 / 6:17 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Praet says would have cut interest rates at last meeting if possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank would likely have cut interest rates at its last meeting if they had not already been at the zero limit, European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet said on Tuesday.

“If we would have had interest rate margin at that time, I am convinced personally that the governing council would have decided to cut rates” Praet said at a forum in Washington.

He said the ECB will be taking a hard look at economic weakness at its meeting in January, and in particular at signs inflation expectations may be slipping. The ECB is considering whether to expand its asset purchases to prop up the struggling European economy, a step Praet said may require it to begin buying sovereign debt. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Diane Craft)

