ECB says covered bond purchases total 48.739 bln euros
February 23, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

ECB says covered bond purchases total 48.739 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s purchases of covered bonds increased by 2.785 billion euros ($3.15 billion) in the week to Feb. 20, the ECB said on Monday, as it aims to expand its balance sheet to ease financing conditions in the euro zone economy.

The total amount of covered bonds the ECB has bought since Oct. 20 under its new purchase programme reached 48.739 billion euros.

The ECB also bought a small amount of asset backed securities (ABS) during the same period, taking its total ABS purchases to 3.008 billion euros from 2.870 billion euros a week earlier. ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Alison Williams)

