ECB's slightly accelerated asset purchases last week

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank bought 11.68 billion euros ($12.90 billion) of public-sector assets in the 18th week of its quantitative easing programme, slightly accelerating the pace of its weekly purchases.

amount 1 9.751 9.751 2 16.5 26.3 3 14.7 41.016 4 11.5 52.522 5 9.159 61.681 6 11.612 73.293 7 11.716 85.009 8 10.047 95.056 9 13.65 108.709 10 13.696 122.405 11 11.819 134.224 12 12.455 146.679 13 12.921 159.600 14 10.649 170.249 15 11.97 182.219 16 11.681 193.900 17 10.766 204.666 18 11.680 216.346 ($1 = 0.9057 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)