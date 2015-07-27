FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB money printing slows in latest week of scheme
July 27, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

ECB money printing slows in latest week of scheme

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
bought 10.263 billion euros  ($11.38 billion) of public-sector
assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme.
    For more detail on the ECB's asset purchases, please click:
here

Breakdown of weekly public sector purchases (QE)
 Week       Weekly       Total amount
            amount
 1          9.751        9.751
 2          16.5         26.3
 3          14.7         41.016
 4          11.5         52.522
 5          9.159        61.681
 6          11.612       73.293
 7          11.716       85.009
 8          10.047       95.056
 9          13.65        108.709
 10         13.696       122.405
 11         11.819       134.224
 12         12.455       146.679
 13         12.921       159.600
 14         10.649       170.249
 15         11.97        182.219
 16         11.681       193.900
 17         10.766       204.666
 18         11.680       216.346
 19         11.271       227.617
 20         10.263         237.880
    

($1 = 0.9015 euros)

 (Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Alison Williams)

