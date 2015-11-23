FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-ECB money printing broadly unchanged in latest week
November 23, 2015

TABLE-ECB money printing broadly unchanged in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
bought 12.565 billion euros ($13.37 billion) of public sector
assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme,
it said on Monday.
    For more detail on the ECB's asset purchases, please click:
here

Breakdown of weekly public sector purchases (QE)
 Week       Weekly       Total amount
            amount
 1          9.751        9.751
 2          16.5         26.3
 3          14.7         41.016
 4          11.5         52.522
 5          9.159        61.681
 6          11.612       73.293
 7          11.716       85.009
 8          10.047       95.056
 9          13.65        108.709
 10         13.696       122.405
 11         11.819       134.224
 12         12.455       146.679
 13         12.921       159.600
 14         10.649       170.249
 15         11.97        182.219
 16         11.681       193.900
 17         10.766       204.666
 18         11.680       216.346
 19         11.271       227.617
 20         10.263       237.880
 21         11.009       248.889
 22         10.809       259.698
 23         10.177       269.875
 24          9.886       279.761
 25          9.776       289.537
 26         11.910       301.447
 27         13.022       314.469
 28         12.249       326.718
 29         11.161       337.879
 30          8.436       346.315 
 31         12.459       358.774
 32         12.042       370.816
 33         12.254       383.070
 34         10.567       393.637
 35         12.929       406.566 
 36         12.577       419.143
 37         12.565       431.708



($1 = 0.9398 euros)

 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
