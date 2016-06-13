FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-ECB money printing accelerated in latest week
June 13, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-ECB money printing accelerated in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects corporate bond and total purchase figures)
    FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
bought 17.733 billion euros ($15.75 billion) of public sector
assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme,
above the 17.591 billion euros it purchased a week earlier, it
said on Monday.
    The following table details the ECB's purchases in the
Public Sector Purchase Programme (PSPP), Asset Backed Securities
Programme (ABS), Corporate Sector Purchase Programme (CSPP) and
Covered Bond Purchase Programme 3 over the past eight weeks. 
    The total represents the purchases in the four purchase
programmes. 
    
    All figures are in billions of euros.
Reference Date  PSPP    ABS    Covered bonds  CSPP     Total
Jun 10          17.733  0.131     1.491       0.348    19.703
Jun 3           17.591  0.066     0.973         -      18.630
May 27          19.296  0.001     1.180         -      20.477
May 20          16.918  0.142     0.907         -      17.967
May 13          16.928  0.026     1.304         -      18.258
May 6           19.766 -0.118     1.742         -      21.390
Apr 29          17.550 -0.132     1.239         -      18.657
Apr 22          19.908 -0.045     1.759         -      21.622
Apr 15          18.222  0.045     2.423         -      20.690
($1 = 1.1256 euros)
For more detail on the ECB's asset purchases, please click: here

 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
