a year ago
CORRECTED-ECB's government bond buying picked up last week
September 5, 2016 / 2:17 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-ECB's government bond buying picked up last week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects amounts of public sector and corporate bonds)
    FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
bought 11.14 billion euros ($12.41 billion) worth of public
sector assets last week as part of its quantitative easing
programme, above the 10.312 billion euros it purchased a week
earlier, it said on Monday.
    The following table details the ECB's purchases in the
Public Sector Purchase Programme (PSPP), Asset Backed Securities
Programme (ABS), Corporate Sector Purchase Programme (CSPP) and
Covered Bond Purchase Programme 3 over the past eight weeks. The
total represents the purchases in the four purchase programmes. 

    All figures are in billions of euros.
    
Reference Date     PSPP       ABS    Covered bonds        CSPP  
    Total
Sep 2            11.14     -0.074            1.526       1.160  
 -985.918
Aug 26           10.312    -0.099            0.849       1.504  
   11.062
Aug 19           11.858    -0.051            0.321       1.603  
   13.731
Aug 12           11.364    -0.004            0.659       1.248  
   13.267
Aug 5            12.414    -0.069            0.746       1.764  
   14.855
Jul 29           16.452     0.149            0.593       1.365  
   18.559
Jul 22           17.453    -0.126            0.534       1.422  
   19.283
Jul 15           16.309     0.251            1.407       1.953  
   19.920
Jul 8            16.100     0.240            0.530       1.676  
   18.546
($1 = 1.1141 euros)
For more detail on the ECB's asset purchases, please click: here

($1 = 0.8973 euros)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
