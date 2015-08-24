FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB money printing slows again in latest week
#Financials
August 24, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

ECB money printing slows again in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
bought 9.886 billion euros ($11.51 billion) of public-sector
assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme,
it said on Monday.
    For more detail on the ECB's asset purchases, please click:
here

Breakdown of weekly public sector purchases (QE)
 Week       Weekly       Total amount
            amount
 1          9.751        9.751
 2          16.5         26.3
 3          14.7         41.016
 4          11.5         52.522
 5          9.159        61.681
 6          11.612       73.293
 7          11.716       85.009
 8          10.047       95.056
 9          13.65        108.709
 10         13.696       122.405
 11         11.819       134.224
 12         12.455       146.679
 13         12.921       159.600
 14         10.649       170.249
 15         11.97        182.219
 16         11.681       193.900
 17         10.766       204.666
 18         11.680       216.346
 19         11.271       227.617
 20         10.263       237.880
 21         11.009       248.889
 22         10.809       259.698
 23         10.177       269.875
 24          9.886       279.761

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O'Donnell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
