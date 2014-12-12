Bankers wary of potential SSA purchases by ECB

* Moderate take-up of TLTRO sparks rumours of sovereign bond QE

* Tighter yield may scare investors off, bankers say

* Eventual tapering would induce ‘brutal repricing’ of assets

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - The prospects of a broad-based asset purchase programme that would see the European Central Bank buy bonds issued by the sovereign, supranational and agency sector has sparked concerns among public sector bankers that many investors will exit the market if yields fall lower.

The ECB is expected to unveil further details of its planned quantitative easing programme after a monetary policy meeting scheduled for January 22, 2015, with one of possible measure being the purchase of SSA bonds.

The disappointing 130bn take-up of the central bank’s targeted long-term refinancing operation this week further fuelled expectations of full-blown QE, including purchases of sovereign bonds.

Though this would introduce a big buyer to the market, SSA bankers are concerned that the bonds, already trading at their lowest yields for years, could become too expensive for the market.

“It could actually prove extremely problematic. Particularly on the higher rated names, how much will investors want to buy if yields go negative? Either way, it is likely to distort the curves,” said one DCM banker covering SSA markets.

Another pointed to the effect of the ECB’s purchase of covered bonds to illustrate the impact of the central bank wading in.

“What’s happening in covered bond markets is that the private side is slowly driven away because the spreads are perceived as too tight now,” said Benjamin Moulle, head of SSA syndicate at Credit Agricole CIB.

“The tightening would surely push out our current investor base from this asset-class as it did in covered. We would then rely mostly on the central bank bid,” he said.

PJ Bye, global head of public sector syndicate at HSBC, was also wary of the risks inherent in the ECB buying SSA bonds.

He added that the purchase of agency bonds in particular could distort the market.

“If it does happen, then you could get a very odd situation where government-guaranteed paper is trading through the guarantors. Already the likes of Cades, ICO and some of the Austrian guaranteed names trade at single digit spreads,” he said.

Last month, Spain’s Instituto de Credito Oficial priced a 1.25bn 0.375% 2016 bond at just 10bp over Spanish government bonds, while a recent 500m May 2018 tap by France’s Cades priced at a mere 4bp over the government curve, although both transactions managed to get enough traction.

PRICED IN

Scott Thiel, head of European and global bonds for BlackRock, played down the possible effect of ECB purchase on sovereign bonds from now on, however, suggesting that a good part of the tightening has already taken place in anticipation of the move.

“Quantitative easing is very much priced into the market, and yields have already tightened as a result. The Italian bond market, for example, has returned 23% this year and [expectations for] QE is part of that return,” he said.

Yields on Italy’s 10-year government bonds have nearly halved this year from 4% at the start of 2014 to 2.05% last Friday morning.

Steven Jallport, a director in the SSA group at Deutsche Bank, went even further, saying that having a big buyer in the market to anchor deals has never been a negative.

“Personally I differ from what seems to be the consensus,” Jallport said. “Deals should still be priced to attract all other mainstream investors. As for liquidity, you can argue the other way too - that a buyer that is out there underpinning new deals will help boost participation and thereby secondary market liquidity, particularly in difficult market environments.”

His main concern - and one shared by other market participants - is the effect further down the line when the ECB begins to wind down its quantitative easing programme.

At that stage, there could be a “brutal repricing” of assets, as Moulle of CA-CIB put it, similar to the market volatility triggered by the US announcement in May last year that it would taper its asset purchase programme. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand, Matthew Davies)