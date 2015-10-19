FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Noyer says QE "well calibrated"
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Noyer says QE "well calibrated"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s quantitative easing programme is well calibrated and does not need to be adjusted, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Monday.

“It’s well calibrated, it’s already bearing fruits,” Noyer, who is also Bank of France Governor, told BFM Business TV.

“I think we’re stepping hard enough on the accelerator. The machine is reacting well. For me, the tuning is right,” he said.

Euro money market traders do not expect the ECB to modify its asset-buying programme at its meeting this week, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The ECB started buying 60 billion euros ($68 billion) of assets every month in March to stave off deflation.

Noyer will be replaced at the head of the Bank of France by former BNP Paribas executive Francois Villeroy de Galhau at the end of the month.

$1 = 0.8832 euros Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.