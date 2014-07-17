FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB QE would be "mildly positive" for sovereign, corporate ratings - Moody's
July 17, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Large-scale asset purchases by the European Central Bank would, if carried out, be mildly positive for the credit ratings of euro zone sovereigns and firms, Moody’s said on Thursday.

ECB President Mario Draghi reiterated this week that the bank has the option of large-scale assets purchases, or quantitative easing as it is also known, if there is no increase in the bloc’s ultra-low inflation.

“The impact of a QE programme by the ECB would be slightly credit positive for euro area sovereigns, with favourable, albeit limited, effects on two of the four rating factors that we use to assess sovereign creditworthiness,” Moody’s said in a new report.

“The precise effects would depend on the size and nature of the QE programme.” (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

