Inflation expectations are key to QE, ECB's Vasiliauskas says
January 20, 2016 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

Inflation expectations are key to QE, ECB's Vasiliauskas says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Inflation expectations are central to assessing the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing programme, ECB Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas said on Wednesday.

“Generally speaking, I think inflation expectations for the future is the main thing for just rethinking the asset purchase programme,” he told a panel discussion at a Euromoney conference in Vienna when asked what the first sign of needing to wind down the programme would be.

“But for the moment I would not like to speculate,” he added.

Reporting by Jason Hovet and Francois Murphy; Editing by Alison Williams

