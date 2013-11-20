Printing money not way out of crisis - ECB's Weidmann

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - There is no easy way out of the euro zone crisis and printing money is definitely not the solution, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said in a newspaper interview on Wednesday.

Last week, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet raised the prospect of the ECB starting to buy assets - a policy known as quantitative easing (QE) - to bring inflation closer to the central bank’s target.

“There are no easy and quick ways out of this crisis. The money printer is definitely not the way to solve it,” Weidmann told German weekly Die Zeit. (Writing by Paul Carrel)