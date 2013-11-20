FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Printing money not way out of crisis - ECB's Weidmann
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

Printing money not way out of crisis - ECB's Weidmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - There is no easy way out of the euro zone crisis and printing money is definitely not the solution, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said in a newspaper interview on Wednesday.

Last week, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet raised the prospect of the ECB starting to buy assets - a policy known as quantitative easing (QE) - to bring inflation closer to the central bank’s target.

“There are no easy and quick ways out of this crisis. The money printer is definitely not the way to solve it,” Weidmann told German weekly Die Zeit. (Writing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.