ECB surplus rises in 2011 to 1.9 bln euros

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Thursday it generated a bigger surplus in 2011 than a year earlier due to higher net interest income.

The surplus rose to 1.894 billion euros ($2.49 billion) last year from 1.334 billion euros in 2010, the ECB’s annual accounts showed on Thursday.

Following the transfer of most of the surplus to the central bank’s risk provision, declared net profit rose to 728 million euros.

The ECB said it would distribute 76 million euros to national central banks, in addition to the 652 million which was already given to them in January.

Interest income rose to 1.999 billion euros from 1.422 billion, the ECB said. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)