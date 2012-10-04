FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB ready to make bond purchases once aid requested - Draghi
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

ECB ready to make bond purchases once aid requested - Draghi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is ready to buy the bonds of euro zone member countries that admit themselves into fiscal rehabilitation programmes, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

“Outright monetary transactions (bond buying) will enable us to provide, under appropriate conditions, a fully effective backstop to avoid disruptive scenarios with potentially severe challenges for price stability in the euro area,” Draghi said after the bank kept euro zone interest rates at 0.75 percent.

“We are ready to undertake OMTs once all the prerequisites are in place.”

“As we said last month the Governing Council will consider entering into OMTs to the extent they are warranted from a monetary policy perspective as long as programme conditionality is fully respected.”

The ECB unveiled last month its plan to buy the sovereign bonds of stricken euro members if they applied for aid from their European partners and agreed to strict conditions for economic reforms.

Spain has been widely seen the primary candidate to apply for such aid, but has so far resisted making the move.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.