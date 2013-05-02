FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB is looking at ways to enhance credit flows
May 2, 2013

ECB is looking at ways to enhance credit flows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will look further into helping businesses by promoting collateralised loans to free up the flow of credit, President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

“The Governing Council decided to start consultations with other European institutions on initiatives to promote a functioning market for asset-backed securities collateralised by loans to non-financial corporations,” Draghi said.

“There can’t be fears of lack of funding as an excuse for not lending,” Draghi said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

