FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi says critics should not threaten bank's independence
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Draghi says critics should not threaten bank's independence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that continual calls from institutions and countries for the bank to take action risked undermining the ECB’s credibility.

At a news conference after the ECB decided to keep its interest rates unchanged at 0.25 percent, Draghi was asked about calls for the ECB to do something to boost the economy and fight deflationary pressures.

“Over the last few day we received plenty of advice from political figures (and) from institutions on almost everything ... so we are certainly thankful for this advice,” he said.

“But you know by the treaty we are independent so people should be aware that if this might be seen as a threat to our independence it could cause long-term damage to our credibility.”

The International Monetary Fund, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, and some French politicians have been pushing the ECB to take more actions. (Reporting by Eva Taylor Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.