FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB holds rates to assess inflation, growth risks
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

ECB holds rates to assess inflation, growth risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.75 percent on Thursday, waiting to see whether inflation and the euro zone economy slow further before deciding on any fresh cut in borrowing costs.

Euro zone inflation held steady at 2.4 percent in July - just above the ECB’s target of close to but below 2 percent.

After the decision, the euro rose against the U.S. dollar to $1.2285 from $1.2264 before, while European shares pared gains.

The ECB also left the interest rate on its deposit facility at 0.0 percent - a low it went to for the first time last month to encourage banks to lend overnight to other banks, where they receive a higher rate, currently about 0.1 percent.

The ECB held its marginal lending facility - or emergency borrowing rate - at 1.50 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.