ECB holds rates to assess growth, inflation risks
#Market News
January 10, 2013 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

ECB holds rates to assess growth, inflation risks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.75 percent on Thursday, putting off further policy easing while it assesses the economic outlook and waits for a bailout trigger to use its new bond-purchase programme.

The ECB wants to transmit its low interest rates to all corners of the euro zone - where market interest rates vary greatly - and aims to do so by pushing down sovereign bond yields with its new bond-buy programme.

But it cannot use the plan to buy the bonds of Spain - first in line for support - until Madrid requests a bailout, a precondition for the ECB to intervene with the new programme, dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT).

The ECB left its main rate on hold for the sixth month running. It also left the interest rate on its deposit facility at 0.0 percent and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency borrowing rate - at 1.50 percent.

Euro rose against the U.S. dollar after the decision to $1.3115 from $1.3096 beforehand.

