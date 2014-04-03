FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

ECB holds rates despite inflation close to zero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank left its main interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.25 percent on Thursday despite a sharp slowdown in inflation in the euro zone.

The decision to leave rates unchanged was expected, though a very small minority of economists polled by Reuters had expected a cut.

The ECB also left unchanged the rate it pays on bank overnight deposits at 0.0 percent, and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency borrowing rate - at 0.75 percent.

Markets now turn their attention to ECB President Mario Draghi’s 1230 GMT news conference, at which he is expected to give a more detailed explanation for the ECB’s decision. (Reporting by Eva Taylor and David Milliken; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

