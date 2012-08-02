FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uncertain outlook weighs on euro zone growth - Draghi
August 2, 2012

Uncertain outlook weighs on euro zone growth - Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone economic growth is weak and uncertainty about the outlook is weighing on confidence in the bloc, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday after the ECB kept interest rates on hold.

“Economic growth in the euro area remains weak,” Draghi told a news conference in his introductory statement after the ECB held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.75 percent.

He also said the euro crisis would not destroy the currency bloc.

“The euro is irreversible,” he said

