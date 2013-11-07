FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB says cut rates because of expected "prolonged" low inflation
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

ECB says cut rates because of expected "prolonged" low inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank chose to cut interest rates on Thursday because inflation is expected to be low for a prolonged period of time, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

”We may experience a prolonged period of low inflation to be followed by gradual upward movement towards an inflation rate of below but close to 2 percent later on.

“Accordingly our monetary policy stance will remain accommodative for as long as necessary,” he told a news conference after the bank cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to 0.25 percent.

Euro zone inflation is currently 0.7 percent, well below the ECB’s target of below but close to 2 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.