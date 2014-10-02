ECB's Draghi says rise of Eurosceptism is understandable

NAPLES, Italy, Oct 2 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday it was quite understandable that Euroscepticism was growing in the European Union given that the economy was weak.

At a news conference in Italy after the ECB had held rates steady, Draghi said: ”It’s very understandable that people are Eurosceptical because things are not going well... In this part of the world (southern Europe) things are not going well because you have pervasive unemployment and you have very weak economic activity with ... in some countries, with a recession that seems to never end.

“You can’t expect people to be enthusiastic about that.”

Hundreds of protesters faced off riot police outside the Capodimonte palace in the southern Italian city of Naples where the European Central Bank was holding one of its regular rate-setting meetings. Protesters chanted slogans and marched behind a large banner reading: “Job insecurity, poverty, unemployment, speculation. Free us from the ECB.” (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Janet Lawrence)