ECB sees GDP declining 0.6 pct in 2013
June 6, 2013 / 12:50 PM / in 4 years

ECB sees GDP declining 0.6 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank forecast a 0.6 percent contraction in the euro zone this year on Thursday, saying economic activity in the euro area would recover over the course of the year, albeit at a subdued pace.

The ECB said it expects euro zone gross domestic product (GDP) to contract 0.6 percent this year, its latest staff projections showed.

It still expects the bloc to return to growth next year, forecasting 1.1 percent.

Its previous forecasts from March had pointed to a contraction of between 0.9 and 0.1 percent for this year and to growth between 0.0 and 2.0 percent in 2014.

The ECB said it expects inflation to rise 1.4 percent this year and 1.3 percent next year.

This compares with previous forecasts for inflation of 1.2 to 2.0 percent for this year and 0.6 to 2.0 percent for 2014.

