FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi says "no" to giving Greece debt relief
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Draghi says "no" to giving Greece debt relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated on Thursday that the bank would not takes losses on its Greek bond holdings in order to give Greece debt relief.

“It is pretty clear that we cannot do monetary financing,” Mario Draghi said at a news conference. Asked directly if the ECB would participate in Greek debt relief, he said: “No”.

Greece is likely to need around 11 billion euros ($14.5 billion) more to see it though 2015 as a result of a revenue shortfall, prompting expectations that it will need a third bailout.

One method floated has been for current bond holders - of which the ECB is a major one - to re-negotiate repayments.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.