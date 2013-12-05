HIGHLIGHTS-Draghi comments at ECB news conference

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on Thursday, pausing to assess the health of the euro zone recovery after taking action a month earlier in response to falling inflation, which is now abating.

Following are comments by ECB President Mario Draghi at a post-meeting news conference.

NEGATIVE DEPOSIT RATES

We have not identified, amongst the various numerous instruments we have, one specific instrument in the discussion we had today. We had a brief discussion about negative deposit rates, but it was brief.

FUTURE LTROs

If we are to do an operation similar to the LTRO, we’re going to make sure this is being used for the economy.

And we’ll make sure this operation is not going to be used for subsidising capital formation by the banking system in these carry trade operations.

MAKING FUTURE LTROs WORK

Lots of work, reflection, papers have been written on this. So when the time comes we are going to be ready... if this time will ever come.

EXCHANGE RATES

Exchange rates ... are not a policy target... However, exchange rates are important for price stability, as we are seeing today, and for growth. So we will keep this into account in our monetary policy decisions.

The experience of what you are saying, unilateral forex intervention, is not contemplated by the current G20 agreements.

DOWNSIDE ECONOMIC RISKS

The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro area are assessed to be on the downside.

MONITORING MONEY MARKETS CLOSELY

We are monitoring (money market) developments closely and are ready to consider all available instruments.

FORWARD GUIDANCE CONFIRMED

The (ECB) confirmed its forward guidance that it continues to expect the key ECB interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time. This expectation continues to be based on an overall subdued outlook for inflation extending into the medium term.

PROLONGED LOW INFLATION

We may experience a prolonged period of low inflation, to be followed by a gradual upward movement towards inflation rates below, but close to, 2 percent later on.

SLOW RECOVERY

(In) 2014 and 2015, output is expected to recover at a slow pace.

PRICE PRESSURES SUBDUED

Underlying price pressures in the euro area are expected to remain subdued over the medium term. In keeping with this picture, monetary and credit dynamics remain subdued.

The risks to the outlook for price developments are seen to be broadly balanced over the medium term.

DATA CONFIRMS RECENT POLICY DECISIONS

Incoming information and analyses have confirmed our assessment and monetary policy decisions of last month.