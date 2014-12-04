HIGHLIGHTS-Draghi comments at ECB news conference

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on Thursday at record lows.

Attention turned to a news conference by President Mario Draghi for any indications on the shape or timing of possible government bond buys by the ECB, a step known as quantitative easing. Below are highlights of Draghi’s comments at the conference.

EFFECT OF QE

“QE has several effects. One is the signaling (effect) ... that shows the commitment of the central bank to keep interest rates low for a protracted period of time and forward guidance in place for a protracted period of time.”

NEED CONSENSUS, NOT UNANIMITY, ON QE

“Do we need to have unanimity to proceed on QE or can we have a majority? I think we don’t need unanimity. It’s an important monetary policy measure, it can be designed, I believe, to have consensus. But we have to remember that we have a mandate, and as I said before, we don’t tolerate prolonged deviations from our mandate.”

OIL PRICE FALL

“The changes that have taken place in the price of oil are so meaningful -- just think that between June and today, the price of oil decreased by 30 percent in euro terms -- they need careful assessment ... We have to assess the direct effect, the indirect effect and whether there are going be second-round effects.”

DIFFERENT UNCONVENTIONAL INSTRUMENTS

“The work that’s been done by the ECB staff and by the relevant committees comes very, very useful because it’s opened up a very rich, ample discussion on different unconventional instruments.”

MEANINGFUL WORDS

“(A decision in favour of further action) would imply altering early next year the size, the pace and the composition of our measures. I think that’s worth repeating because these are meaningful words.”

PROLONGED PRICE INSTABILITY UNACCEPTABLE

“Let me be absolutely clear, we will not tolerate prolonged deviations from price stability.”

ON PREPARATIONS FOR POSSIBLE QE

“The work of the ECB committees will continue. It was the basis of a very rich discussion yesterday afternoon especially but also today, we discussed broadly all sorts of measures, we ... discussed various options of QE. And more work is needed and ... we’ll keep you informed.”

BALANCE SHEET EXPANSION

Asked about change in language on balance sheet:

“Yes indeed, ‘intended’ is different from ‘expected’. It’s not simply an expectation, it’s an intention, it’s not yet a target, it’s something in between. It was the vast majority of the members of the Governing Council, but obviously it was not unanimous.”

NEXT DECISION

In response to a question on whether the ECB would be ready for new measures, including buying sovereign bonds, as soon as at its next meeting, Draghi said:

“You are in a very intelligent way trying to extract from me the date of next decisions, and you won’t get it. ‘Early’ means ‘early’, it doesn’t mean the next meeting, it depends very much on how our assessment will go.”

DOWNSIDE GROWTH RISKS

“The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro area are on the downside. In particular, the weak euro area growth momentum, along with high geopolitical risks, has the potential to dampen confidence and especially private investment.”

MODEST RECOVERY

“The latest data and survey evidence up to November confirm this picture of a weaker growth profile in the period ahead. At the same time, the outlook for a modest economic recovery remains in place.”

REASSESSMENT EARLY NEXT YEAR

“Early next year, the Governing Council will reassess the monetary stimulus achieved, the expansion of the balance sheet and the outlook for price stability.”

UNANIMOUS ON ADDITIONAL MEASURES

“Should it become necessary to further address risks of too prolonged a period of low inflation, the Governing Council remains unanimous in its commitment to using additional unconventional instruments within its mandate. This would imply altering early next year the size, pace and composition of our measures.”

STEPPING UP PREPARATIONS

“ECB staff and the relevant Eurosystem committees have stepped up the technical preparations for further measures, which could, if needed, be implemented in a timely manner.”

MEASURES WILL HAVE SIZEABLE IMPACT

“Our measures will have a sizable impact on our balance sheet, which is intended to move towards the dimensions it had at the beginning of 2012.”

DIVERGING MONETARY CYCLES

“...there are significant and increasing differences in the monetary policy cycle between major advanced economies.”