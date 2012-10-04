FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB holds interest rates as inflation offsets growth concerns
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

ECB holds interest rates as inflation offsets growth concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank on Thursday kept its main interest rate on hold at 0.75 percent as persistently high inflation offset concerns of the bloc falling back into recession.

The interest rate on its deposit facility remains at 0.0 percent, and the rate on the marginal lending facility at 1.5 percent, the ECB said.

Prices in the euro zone were 2.7 percent higher in September than in the same month a year earlier, the 22nd month that inflation topped the ECB’s target of just below 2 percent.

ECB President Mario Draghi will explain the Governing Council’s decision at a 1230 GMT news conference. Markets are looking for hints whether the ECB could cut rates at a later date or whether they are as low as they can go.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.