HIGHLIGHTS-Draghi comments at ECB news conference

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank shocked financial markets by cutting its main interest rate to a new record low of 0.25 percent on Thursday, responding aggressively to a slump in inflation way below its target.

Following are comments by ECB President Mario Draghi at a post-meeting news conference.

ON THE EURO

“As I’ve said many times, the exchange rate is not a policy target .It’s important for price stability and growth, and certainly it didn’t play any role in today’s discussion.”

NOT YET AT LOWER BOUND ON RATES

“We haven’t reached the lower bound ... we have a whole range of instruments to activate before reaching the lower bound ... in principle we could even cut further the interest rate, the MRO rate, so we are not there yet.”

ON CUTTING DEPOSIT RATE

“We are technically ready and it is part of our artillery.”

RATE CUT DISCUSSION

“I would characterise the discussion today as being wholly in agreement on the need to act. But there were differences on when to act. A considerable majority of the Governing Council members remarked that enough evidence of a broad-based and protracted period of low inflation was sufficient.”

“Other members of the Governing Council said the incoming data in the next month could also contain information and so they reserved their views for the next month. So that was the main discussion, on whether to act today or not ... On the forward guidance, yes, the position was unanimous.”

DEFLATION

“If we mean by deflation a self-fulfilling fall in prices across a very large category of goods and across a very significant number of countries, we don’t see that.”

LTROs

“We didn’t discuss this with any significance today.”

HOW LONG IS ‘PROLONGED’ LOW INFLATION?

“We will be clear on the length of time of this period in December but certainly it is not going to be a short, short time.”

MONITORING MONEY MARKET CLOSELY

”We continue to monitor closely money market conditions and their potential impact on our monetary policy stance.

“We are ready to consider all available instruments and in this context, we decided today to continue conducting the main refinancing operations as fixed-rate tender procedures with full allotment for as long as necessary and at least until the end of the sixth maintenance period of 2015 or precisely, on July 7 2015.”

FORWARD GUIDANCE

“Following today’s rate cut, the Governing Council reviewed the forward guidance provided in July and confirmed that it continues to expect the key ECB interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time.”

ACCOMMODATIVE POLICY AS LONG AS NECESSARY

”... we may experience a prolonged period of low inflation to be followed by gradual upward movements towards an inflation rate of below but close to 2 percent later on.

“Accordingly our monetary policy stance will remain accommodative for as long as necessary.”

INFLATION OUTLOOK

“Such a constellation suggests we may experience a prolonged period of low inflation followed by a gradual upward movement towards inflation rates of below but close to 2 percent.”

RATE CUT DECISION

"These decisions are in line with our forward guidance of July 2013, given the latest indications of further diminishing underlying price pressures in the euro area over the medium term, starting from currently low annual inflation rates of below 1 percent."