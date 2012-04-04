FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB sees risks to economic recovery
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 6 years ago

ECB sees risks to economic recovery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - There is a risk economic stabilisation in the euro zone could falter while prices are not likely to fall below their 2 percent inflation target until next year, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

“The economic outlook remains subject to downside risks,” ECB President Mario Draghi said, reading the ECB’s opening statement after the central bank held interest rates at a record-low of 1.0 percent.

“Downside risks to the economic outlook prevail,” he said.

The ECB kept its economic assessment largely similar to the previous month after several months of tweaking the language in a brighter direction.

Draghi also said the Governing Council views medium-term inflation risks as balanced, but with more danger of a rise than a fall this year. The central bank aims to keep inflation at just below 2 percent, but has overshot the target for 16 months in a row.

The opening statement also said the ECB’s non-standard measures, which include it handing banks 1 trillion euros in 3-year loans, are temporary, but made no mention of when they would be phased out.

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann has pushed for the ECB to start discussing an exit from those measures.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.