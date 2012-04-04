Draghi tells Ireland to keep to commitments

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - Ireland must keep to existing commitments on future payments due on the high-interest funding given to its crisis-hit banks, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday, answering a question on efforts by Dublin to refinance an element of the funding.

“We expect that future redemptions will be met according to the schedule to which the government has committed itself,” Draghi told the European Central Bank’s post-policy meeting news conference.

“It is of the utmost important that the commitments of the Irish state are met in line with standing contracts and agreements.”

Ireland is enjoying an interest holiday on promissory notes it issued to help rescue its banking system after the 2008 financial crisis. It has to pay 490 million euros in interest by next April.